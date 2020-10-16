Zimbabwe: Man Rapes Wife, Destroys Mother-in-Law's Property

A 39-year-old Highfield man who allegedly raped his wife on their way home from the police station where they had gone for counselling following a domestic dispute was today remanded in custody to October 28.

He also allegedly damaged property at his mother in-law house after the incident. The man, who was facing charges of rape, theft and malicious damage to property was advised to apply bail at the High Court since magistrates cannot entertain bail for serious crimes of violence such as rape.

The court heard that on September 4 at around 1am, the couple were walking along Main Street Machipisa coming from Machipisa police station where they had gone for counselling after a domestic dispute.

It is alleged that when they got to Nyandoro Primary School, the husband started assaulting the wife, accusing her of infidelity and that is when the wife fell down the husband carried her to a house opposite the school where he raped her, then hit her with a log and then took her to a shabeen in Zororo Highfield where they spent the night.

The court heard that the husband allegedly later went to his mother in-law's house armed with a machete and found her talking on the cellphone. He grabbed the cellphone and started hitting the floor with his machete before smashing glasses in the kitchen and destroying plates. A report was made to police leading to his arrest.