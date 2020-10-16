Namibia: Flywestair Spreads Its Wings - Launches Its First International Scheduled Route Between Windhoek and Johannesburg

15 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Privately owned local airline, FlyWestair will operate a scheduled passenger route between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport. The airline announced in Windhoek that the scheduled flights will start on 2 November.

Initially, there will be two scheduled flights per week designed to connect with various international airlines through Johannesburg. One such connection is with Qatar, which recently cancelled its direct flights to Windhoek.

FlyWestair will also restart its direct flights to Cape Town from Hosea Kutako International. These flights will commence on Friday, 23 October and will consist of two flights per week, every Monday and Friday. Since introducing its international operations to Cape Town in October 2019, FlyWestair said it conducted more than 235 flights to Cape Town, maintaining an on-time dispatch reliability of more than 97%.

Additionally, since domestic travel restrictions were lifted, FlyWestair has been operating two flights per week between Ondangwa and Eros Windhoek, each Friday and Sunday. The airline announced that these frequencies will increase with the addition of a mid-week flight between Eros Windhoek and Ondangwa every Wednesday, starting on 28 October 2020.

"FlyWestair is delighted to be the first airline to launch the Windhoek Johannesburg route since the beginning of national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a 100% Namibian-owned airline, we are committed to play our role in restarting the economy and support the local tourism sector," said FlyWestair CEO Henri van Schalkwyk.

"Starting to fly again is a risky move in the current economic situation but one that FlyWestair deems critical and of national importance," he concluded.

