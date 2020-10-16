Malawi: 3 Kasungu Women Arrested Over Chamba

15 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda

Three women in central region tobacco growing district of Kasungu have been arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of bags of Indian hemp, locally known as Chamba.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said the three were arrested on two different locations but on the same day,Tuesday.

"Two were arrested around midnight hours at Chasazima," said Namwaza who also identified them as 45 year old Ireen Banda and Mercy Nyirenda, both from Mazwoka village in Mzimba.

They were arrested after police got a tip that they had boarded a certain motor vehicle from the direction of Mzimba heading Kasungu.

"Following the tip, police detectives mounted a snap road block at Chisazima where they managed to intercept the motor vehicle the two had boarded," Namwaza added.

Upon searching the motor vehicle, police officers came across two bags fully loaded with loose Cannabis Sativa and the two suspects were arrested on the spot.

The other suspect, Jennifer Zulu, 35 of Zulu village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mchinji was also arrested at Kasungu Prison junction.

She was arrested after a well wisher informed police that the suspect who had a bag full of Chamba was in a certain lorry from Chatoloma direction heading Kasungu. Following the tip, police also arrested Zulu.

The three will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.