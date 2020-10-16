Malawi: 3 Kasungu Women Arrested Over Chamba

Three women in central region tobacco growing district of Kasungu have been arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of bags of Indian hemp, locally known as Chamba.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said the three were arrested on two different locations but on the same day,Tuesday.

"Two were arrested around midnight hours at Chasazima," said Namwaza who also identified them as 45 year old Ireen Banda and Mercy Nyirenda, both from Mazwoka village in Mzimba.

They were arrested after police got a tip that they had boarded a certain motor vehicle from the direction of Mzimba heading Kasungu.

"Following the tip, police detectives mounted a snap road block at Chisazima where they managed to intercept the motor vehicle the two had boarded," Namwaza added.

Upon searching the motor vehicle, police officers came across two bags fully loaded with loose Cannabis Sativa and the two suspects were arrested on the spot.

The other suspect, Jennifer Zulu, 35 of Zulu village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mchinji was also arrested at Kasungu Prison junction.

She was arrested after a well wisher informed police that the suspect who had a bag full of Chamba was in a certain lorry from Chatoloma direction heading Kasungu. Following the tip, police also arrested Zulu.

The three will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa.