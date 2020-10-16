Zimbabwe: Vaya and Thumela Ekhaya Unveil On-Demand Grocery Delivery Service

16 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)

VAYA Technology Limited (VAYA) has partnered with South Africa based e-commerce firm Thumela eKhaya to facilitate the delivery of groceries bought in from the diaspora to Zimbabwe.

Mr Peterson Tengende, Thumela eKhaya's Chief Executive Officer, said the on-demand grocery delivery service will enable Zimbabweans living and working in the diaspora to support their families back home from anywhere in the world.

"Our brand name literally speaks to the common phenomenon of sending things home, in this case groceries. We have done our best to source quality goods from South Africa as well as local Zimbabwe favourites, which will definitely make up a basket with much needed variety for families back home," he said.

The Thumela eKhaya grocery service will come as a blessing to the majority of people living in Zimbabwe who are struggling to buy basic goods in supermarkets due to high prices and low disposable incomes amid the economic slowdown brought about by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zimbabweans living in countries such as South Africa, United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Australia and the United Arab Emirates can take advantage of the new service to ensure their families back home are well taken care of.

Once payment is done, through VISA or MasterCard, last mile delivery is facilitated by VAYA within 24 to 72 hours right to the doorstep of the recipient. Additional convenient payment options are also available for those residing in South Africa, via bank cash deposit and voucher payment options using a network of shops throughout the country.

Mr Tengende said Thumela eKhaya's mobile application and web-based platform guarantee security and eliminate time wasted by individuals waiting for trucks or buses to deliver groceries sent through middlemen.

"Gone are the days of losing goods to unregistered runners where one will not have any recourse if something goes wrong. The business is committed to total customer satisfaction. All goods transiting from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe have full Goods in Transit insurance and in the rare event that goods are not delivered, damaged or there is partial order delivery, Thumela eKhaya will replace or offer a refund," he said.

Vaya Technologies CEO Mr Maurice Newa said the partnership with Thumela eKhaya will bring unmatched convenience to all Zimbabweans in the diaspora and enable them to seamlessly connect with their loved ones at home.

"Our mandate is tp continuously look for ways in which we can offer services that solve problems and create convenience for Zimbabweans, and for African communities at large. VAYA is looking at expanding the partnership to destination countries like Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique," Mr Newa said.

