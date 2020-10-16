Rwanda: Point Guard Cedric Isom Boosts APR Camp

Former Rwanda international Cedric Wesley Isom has rejoined local side APR Al Jazeera Abu Dhabi ahead of the restart of the 2019/20 BK Basketball National League.

The development was confirmed by Aime Karim Nkusi, the club's head coach, on Thursday.

Isom, 36, previously played for APR during their 2009/10 league title-winning campaign.

"He is a fantastic player, his experience and maturity will bring the much needed stability to the team and boost our chances for the league title," said Nkusi, a former teammate with Isom at APR.

"I played with him. Isom is one of the best point guards that I have ever shared a basketball court with. I look forward to his skilful play in the remainder of the season.

Isom had the best of his prime career in Angola where he won the Angolan league title twice, first with Petro Atletico in 2011 and with Primeiro de Agosto in 2016 - the country's biggest two basketball franchises.

Besides Isom, APR - who won their last league title in 2010 - have also signed a number of other new players during the coronavirus break, including Kevin Ndahiro and Chester Kayonga. Other new arrivals are Marius Trésor Ntwari and Kenny Mugwiza.

APR face IPRC-Huye on day one of the league resumption on Sunday at Kigali Arena. Kick-off 3:30pm.