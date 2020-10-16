West Africa: Mali - Again, Buhari Meets ECOWAS Special Envoy, Expresses Delight Over Successes Recorded

15 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight that the Mali situation had calmed down considerably, following interventions by leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Femi Adesina, the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said Mr Buhari stated this when he received updates on the Mali situation from the Special Envoy/Mediator to the West African country, former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday.

The president said: "We can't do hop, step and jump like other developed nations of the world, but one is delighted at the successes recorded."

After the intervention by the military in Mali, ECOWAS had insisted on a transition government led by a civilian, and a return to Constitutional order within 12 to 18 months, among others.

While giving updates, Mr Jonathan said the mission given him by ECOWAS leaders was almost fully done, as a government with a largely civilian face has been inaugurated.

"The President has been sworn in, the Prime Minister, and Ministers too. The military has only four portfolios for serving officers, and the government has taken off.

"The Council, which will work like parliamentarians, will be inaugurated soon," Mr Jonathan said.

He added that the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana would formally brief West African leaders soon.

