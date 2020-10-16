Tanzania: ZEC Summons Act Candidate Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad

15 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Zanzibar — The Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) ethics committee has today summoned ACT Wazalendo's Presidential candidate Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad to its headquarters.

In a tweet the six-time presidential contender wrote: Tomorrow I am due to appear before the ZEC Ethics Committee at 1pm. I have been accused by Chama cha Demokrasia Makini of telling people to vote on October 27... ... ... They are being used by CCM. If Mwinyi has issues let him answer on the podium. I repeat lets all vote on October 27

However, according to ACT Wazalendo's secretary of ideology and public communications Salim Dimani, Maalim Seif will not attend the hearing; instead, he will be represented by party's chief legal officer Omary Said Shaaban.

He will instead continue with his campaign rallies in Tumbatu, Uguja where he is expected to address a meeting at 2pm on Thursday October.

He becomes the second presidential candidate to be summoned by the electoral body's ethics committee after Tundu Lissu was summoned and suspended from campaigning for Seven days in Mainland Tanzania.

More to follow... ... ...

