Tanzania: Striker of Azam FC Not Targeting Golden Boot

Dar es Salaam — Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube says for him to win the golden boot award will be meaningless if his team fail to win the Vodacom Premier League title this season.

Dube, who has so far scored five goals from five matches, will likely be among the team's players to face Mwadui FC at the Azam Complex today from 7pm. Another match set for today will see Gwambina FC hosting Mtibwa Sugar at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

The player said he wants to see Azam FC win their matches and collect as many points as possible so that they can clinch the title.

Apart from Dube with five goals, the other league leading scorers are Meddie Kagere of Simba, who has so far scored four goals and Chris Mugalu, also from Simba, with three goals.

The players with two goals each are Hassan Kabunda and Reliant Lusajo (KMC), Mzamiru Yasin and Clatous Chama (Simba), Marcel Kaheza (Polisi Tanzania) and Bigirimana Blaise of Namungo FC.

According to Dube, the most important thing is for Azam FC to emerge victorious in every game they play in the league through any player and not necessarily for him to score.

However, he says if it happens he wins the golden boot award this season, then it will be a credit to him and his team as well.

"Azam FC have recruited players purposely to win the silverware, but this should be the task of all the players of the team as we need to maintain our winning streak in order to win the title for the second time in history," Dube told The Citizen.

The Zimbabwean said that he always prefers his team's good performance, which is very important, but admits that the league is very tough to win the golden boot award.

"I score because I receive passes from teammates to whom I do the same for the benefit of our club. And I am glad that we are in the driving seat of the top flight league with 15 points. It is too early to start eyeing the golden boot award as the league just enters the sixth round," said Dube.

Meanwhile, Dube said they are facing a strong opposition from Mwadui FC in today's encounter at the Azam Complex.

He explained that Mwadui FC are a strong team after watching them play against Young Africans (Yanga) in the friendly match.

In another development, Ruvu Shooting beat JKT Tanzania 1-0 in the game of the mailand Premier League at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma yesterday.Ruvu Shooting's goal was scored by Richard Damas in the 83rd minute.

Also in the league yesterday KMC and Coastal Union ended in a goaless draw at the Uhuru Stadium and Namungo FC hosted and beat Kagera Sugar 2-1 while Biashara United defeated Ihefu SC 1-0 in Mara Region.