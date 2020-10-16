Nigeria: Tax Evasion Obstructs Progress, Devt - Fayemi

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said those evading payment of taxes to government are constituting serious impediments to the development of any society.

Fayemi appealed to the people to pay all the requisite taxes to government to be able to bring development in terms of infrastructure and social investment to the doorsteps of the people.

Fayemi said this in Ado Ekiti yesterday while commissioning the new ultra-modern multi-million naira Ado-Ekiti Central Market, popularly called "Oja Oba market" in Ado-Ekiti, in the state capital.

Fayemi, who inaugurated the market as part of his second anniversary, said his government conceptualised the project as part of the urban regeneration programme for the state capital in his first term.

He, however, commended former Governor Ayo Fayose, who undertook the project to 55 per cent completion when he assume office in his second term on October 16, 2018.

Fayemi pointed out that the market would promote commercial activities on a large scale in Ekiti State and boost economic growth and development in Ekiti.

"Payment of tax is key to development and I appeal to our people to pay their taxes. Tax evasion obstructs development. We have been able to build trust through the projects we have done, so be sure that if you pay, we shall use the money prudently.

"The Ultra-modern market is carefully built and properly landscaped to be the pride of Ekiti sons and daughters both at home and abroad".

Fayemi said the facilities in the ultra-modern market include; 234 Open Shops, 738 Lockup shops, two restaurants, two banking halls, two warehouses, a Police Post, a fire station and a clinic.

Fayemi enjoined all relevant stakeholders to ensure regular maintenance of all the facilities put in place in the market complex.

He urged the people to ensure that they pay their taxes and levies into government coffers for sustenance of developmental drives.

"This project was conceived and purposely built to make trading more conducive, encouraging and enjoyable for our citizens".

Fayemi, however, warned those who display their wares by the road sides to desist from such practice and move into this more comfortable and secure edifice.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Peace Corps, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Adekunle Adepoju, has assured of adequate security for the people of the state to be able to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

"We wish the governor, State Executive Council and the people of the state of purposeful leadership of the Fayemi-led administration. We are assuring that we shall live up to the expectations of the people by providing adequate security to all citizens."We have to appreciate the governor for the prompt payment of our salaries and allowances and to also restated its commitment at cooperating with the present administration at complimenting the security apparatuses in the state".