Rwanda: Women Basketball - the Hoops, IPRC Huye Face-Off On Sunday

There will be a lot at stake on Sunday when IPRC-Huye and the Hoops Rwanda go head-to-head in the women's national basketball league.

The game will get underway at 1:30pm at Kigali Arena.

Under strict measures that include playing all the games behind closed doors and all teams using one joint residential camp, the 2019/20 BK Basketball National League resumes on October 18 and will be concluding on Saturday, October 24.

Before the halting of the league in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, former champions IPRC Huye led the women's league table, ahead of second-placed the Hoops Rwanda while reigning champions APR ranked third. Ubumwe completed the top four.

With a duration of seven days to complete the season, only the top four will be part of the shortened tournament and they will face each other on a round-robin basis from October 18 to 20 for ranking purposes before starting the semi-finals on October 22.

Table leaders will take on the bottom side in the semi-final, with the first runner-up team facing the third-placed team in the other semi-final clash.

The third-place playoff and the final are scheduled for October 24.

Men's road to the final

Meanwhile, the men's category will be an eight-team contest. The teams have been divided into two groups of four following Tuesday's draws at Kigali Arena.

Group A comprises Rwanda Energy Group, UGB, IPRC-Musanze and IPRC-Kigali, while champions Patriots lead Group B that also includes APR, Espoir and IPRC-Huye.

The best two teams in each pool will advance to the semi-finals, with the title game also due on October 24.

All the twelve - eight in men's category and four women's - teams, starting on October 16, will be accommodated in a safe environment 'bubble' at Golden Tulip Hotel in Nyamata, 40km outside the capital.

October 18 fixtures

Men IPRC Kigali vs IPRC Musanze IPRC Huye vs APR Patriots vs Espoir

Women IPRC Huye vs The Hoops Ubumwe vs APR