Nigeria: Lawan Asks Buhari to Hasten Implementation of #EndSARS Protesters' Demands

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to hasten the implementation of the five demands of the #EndSARS protesters approved earlier this week by the federal government.

The Presidential Panel on Police Reforms had on Tuesday agreed to the five-points demand of protesters against police brutality which included halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

Lawan, who spoke at plenary in the wake of #EndSARS protests at the National Assembly gate, urged the federal government to expedite action on the requests of the protesters.

His words: "I will urge the federal government, I mean we should push the executive arm of government to ensure that those demands are implemented as quickly as possible".

