Nigeria: Lawan Asks Buhari to Hasten Implementation of #EndSARS Protesters' Demands

15 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to hasten the implementation of the five demands of the #EndSARS protesters approved earlier this week by the federal government.

The Presidential Panel on Police Reforms had on Tuesday agreed to the five-points demand of protesters against police brutality which included halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

Lawan, who spoke at plenary in the wake of #EndSARS protests at the National Assembly gate, urged the federal government to expedite action on the requests of the protesters.

His words: "I will urge the federal government, I mean we should push the executive arm of government to ensure that those demands are implemented as quickly as possible".

