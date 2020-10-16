Nigeria: Govt Launches Nigeria Agenda 2050 July 2021

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed has said the Federal Government will launch the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP), 2021-2025 in December 2020 and the Nigeria Agenda 2050 by July 2021.

The Minister stated this Thursday during the press briefing to herald the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, (NES#26).

The 26th Summit is scheduled to hold from October 26 - 27, 2020 with the theme, "Building Partnership for Resilience".

It is billed as a big conversation for public and private sector stakeholders to reflect on the state of the Nigerian economy, rethink the country's economic fundamentals and deliberate on the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Even as the architecture of the post COVID-19 economy is yet to evolve, it is important Nigeria's top policy makers and business leaders proactively converge and engage to address the key questions that presently confront the country.

The summit will therefore emphasize the urgency to strengthen multi-stakeholder alliances between governments and businesses co-creating a national strategy that will usher Nigeria in the decade of action.

The Nigerian Economic Summit is organized annually by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Government of Nigeria represented by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

She said there are 26 Technical Working Groups, Central Working Group and the Steering Committee committed to the process. The process is consultative, participatory and inclusive involving all the segments of the society and covering all the sectors of the economy.

She explained that the Plans are to address developmental challenges in all aspects of the country's national life and will be driven by the organised private sector while the government creates the enabling environment to facilitate growth and development and aligned to the continental Agenda (AU Agenda 2063) and Global Agenda(Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 2030.

She said the 2020 edition will be hybrid, a combination of physical and virtual participation in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

According to her, this year's summit will be underpinned by three Pillars: collaboration, execution, and impact.

In his remarks the Chairman NESG, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, said NES #26 marks our 27th year of robust and impactful public-private dialogue, and it presents an opportunity for us to continue to collaborate and build partnerships that will provide a platform for candid discussions and engagements, essential to the advancement of the Nigerian economy.

He said, "Part of our focus at NES #26 will be to position subnationals - states and local governments - as our frontiers of national economic development and growth. This Summit will also usher us into the "Decade of Action" towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030."