Nigeria: Buhari Approves Reopening of NYSC Orientation Camps

15 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammed Buhari has approved the reopening of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps and schools across the country.

The Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, made this disclosure on Thursday at the PTF press briefing.

Mustapha said the resumption of the NYSC camps was one of the major changes proposed by the PTF and approved by President Buhari.

Also approved by the President was the removal of the limitation on civil servants allowed to come to work.

By virtue of this, civil servants below Grade Level 12 are to be allowed to report for duty.

Other recommendations include the resumption of sporting leagues, in particular all outdoor activities such as football and sustaining the midnight to 4a.m. curfew on movement nationwide.

Mustapha also disclosed that the President had given approval for the extension of the third Phase of the National Response to COVID-19 for a period of four weeks with effect from 00.01am on Monday, 19th October, 2020.

