Ethiopia: Audacious Stair to Join Space Fairing Nations

interview

Pushing a given country to a new chapter is a stride modernization prettily demands. The state-of-the-art move of which the universe proud is now at Ethiopia's doorstep.

The space data from which finger counted world nations have been accessing started blessing the eastern Africa Great nation--Ethiopia. Yes, good and touchy news was heard from the government of the country regarding a promising step it has enjoyed. It was the newsflash revolving around the innovative breakthrough--launching the first satellite into space. Great! Astonishing!

Thanks to the development of science and technology, Ethiopia embarked on championing in the science discipline last year by launching its satellite for the first time by which the country can be teamed with the highly developed nations. It has stepped to trek towards modernization via getting its status well advanced.

It is a well-known fact that Ethiopia managed to launch its first remote sensing satellite, ETRSS-1 into space last year in December from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center positioned in China.

The 70kg multispectral earth observation satellite provides Ethiopians and various research organizations with the sought after information keeping high-level precision. Needless to say, the satellite plays a major role in successfully monitoring the environment and studying weather patterns for better agricultural planning. It also plays a paramount role in managing forestry and administrating the mining sector.

Thanks to Ethiopian scientists and the China Academy of Space Technology who have made the vision of launching the satellite into space a reality.

It is to be recalled that when Ethiopia launched the satellite into space, all and sundry could not believe their eyes given that nobody had expected the country would reach this stage in terms of employing the values of space science.

At that specific point, everybody was expressing their feelings, ideas, and thoughts in a wide spectrum of ways. They were all feeling on top of the world for the reason that the satellite means a lot to all Ethiopians. In the course of the launching ceremony senior government officials, guests, and quite a lot of Ethiopians were gathered at Entoto Observatory and Research Center to watch a live broadcast of the satellite launch from the space station situated in China.

It is worth mentioning that Ethiopia has been working by the sweat of its brow intending to lead Space Science and Technology in terms of space applications, space structure advancement, satellite development and operation, and other related aspects and strive to develop space programs to advance development goals.

At the moment, the country has been attaching importance to satellite technology on the grounds that it plays an important role in the socio-economic transformation of the country. As it plays a major role in getting to the bottom of a wide spectrum of problems worldwide, Ethiopia has been making the impossible possible, and the unthinkable thinkable from time to time.

In the same vein, Ethiopia is carrying out a range of activities to accelerate the development, adoption, and application of the technology. Nowadays, a series of studies for the growth and application of technology has been accomplished. It is pursuing researchers with a focus on the development of micro to medium scale satellite systems and satellite data receiving ground station systems.

Of late, The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay with Engineer Yilkal Chanie, Satellite Research Development, and Operation Directorate Director at Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute. He has touched upon a wide array of issues revolving around the nuts and bolts of various activities being carried out by the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute and Entoto Observatory and Research Center. Excerpts:

How do you evaluate the state of Ethiopia's satellite advancement at present?

To begin with, at this point, the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute has been working hard more than ever before targeting at launching the second earth observation 6U Nano-Satellite named "ET-SMART-RSS" into space in December together with the government of China with a view to pressing forward to promote the country's space science development.

The satellite will play a paramount role in transferring significant information for agriculture, environment monitoring, vegetation mapping and other similar applications that cannot be accessed by the first satellite beyond question. It as well plays a major role in capturing and sending extraordinary value pictures to its command center located in the capital.

Over and above that we are keeping our nose to the grindstone time after time targeting at pressing forward the country's space science development. We have been working by the sweat of our brow to make our dream become a reality in the shortest time possible.

While on the subject, the first satellite that was launched into space last year in December has been carrying out its duties and responsibilities as it should be. We have been recurrently reaping the fruit of success in this regard. If truth be told, as the whole thing concerning the satellite is moving on the correct path, we have attained the fruit of accomplishment.

We are effectively collecting a wide spectrum of data that serve different functions. As the satellite technology provides the nation with quite a lot of reimbursements, we have been ardently working intending to move forward the sector in leaps and bounds. We do emphasize on producing highly competent human power in the sector.

There is no denying the fact that highly developed countries take advantage of satellite technology time and time again. But in our country's case, I have the nerve to say, the sector is in its infancy. In this day and age, we have designed various satellite projects that could reinforce the technology.

What activities have been carried out by Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute? Are you achiveving the intended target?

Here I want to say that the institute which is in charge of all space related research and development activities in the country is conducting a series of works for the realization of space science and technology development in the country. Of the several accomplishments of the institute, the following come at the forefront: Twine optical telescopes have been installed at Entoto; ETRSS-1 ground receiving and data processing center has been providing the service since its commissioning and human capacity development in space science and technology field.

These are few of the accomplishments of the institute. And still lots of activities are underway for the adoption and development of the technology.

Could you please enumerate activities the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute has been carrying out?

Apart from striving to build satellite assembly, integration, testing and manufacturing centers in our country, we have been accomplishing myriads of undertakings that can bolster communication and earth observation satellites. By the way, in addition to the satellite that we possess right now at hand, the would-be installed one is expected to help us get information from other international satellites making use of the ground station receiver that will be planted soon at Entoto. Receiver system equipment has been delivered to installation site at Entoto.

An antenna, 7.3 meters, which has the potential to receive information more than what the previous one did is in progress. This in turn helps the country further bolster the satellite technology. We have been zealously working to expand the space technology in our country and take the sector to the next level of success. We leave no stone unturned to materialize our dreams.

By the by, the expansion of the ground station will give the green light for the reception of data from a wide spectrum of earth observation satellites located in orbit. Regarding the project, the institute has been discharging backbreaking works to make headway to get the right of entry from a variety of satellites launched by global companions. In doing so, it will make happen the instantaneous need for earth observation satellite in the shortest time possible.

Would you mind expounding the institute's short and long term plans?

As far as the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute short term plan is concerned, we have made up our minds to launch into space an additional earth observatory satellite that has medium capacity. The life span of a satellite which is designed for a wide spectrum of purposes does not exceed two or three years. On top of that, we are striving to make our country the owner of communication and broadcasting satellites. The institute has been putting its heart and soul into its work to make its dream become a reality.

In a similar vein, keeping Ethiopia's demand for telecommunications in mind, the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute has set in motion developing a communication satellite that helps the country to secure out of the voluminous services the communication satellite can grant access to.

As far as this, we have been working in close collaboration with the government of China aiming at translating our vision into reality. While on the subject, the ultimate goal of the institute is to equip Ethiopia with contemporary technology and catapult Ethiopia to the next level of achievement.

There is no denying the fact that space technology plays a paramount role in making life easier seeing that it serves myriads of purposes. For instance, space technology plays a part in revolutionizing agriculture, accelerating agricultural undertakings, modernizing cities, mapping, global positioning systems, managing disaster risks, and monitoring resources. On top of the aforementioned benefits, space technology plays a major role in military observation, earth and space observation, and on and on.

By the same token, we place value on producing highly skilled professionals who know the inside out of the space technology like the palm of their hands. In addition to attaching importance to international collaboration, we give due attention to human development capacity and international collaboration.

It is no secret that in this day and age, China, and America have reached the highest stage in space technology. They have been hugely benefiting from the sector now and then. As Africa and Middle East countries are in the infancy stage, we have been pulling out all the stops targeting at expanding the sector in Ethiopia. I have the nerve to say, we are heading in the right direction. To this point, we have been undertaking a considerable amount of activities to achieve the desired goals.

Aside from financing the project, China has been playing a paramount role in providing Ethiopian engineers and scientists at different times with relevant training.

At present, the command and control center at Entoto Observatory and research center has been fully run successfully by Ethiopians. Besides, as an effective knowledge transfer came to pass, Ethiopian professionals have been standing on their feet.

Following the launching of the first observatory satellite into space, Ethiopia's effort has been bearing fruit time after time. This is a big achievement. By the way, Ethiopians engineers have taken part in designing the first Ethiopian space satellite that was launched last year.

The rumor mill suggests that purchase requests for data have been made from a range of countries and organizations. Would you elaborate on this?

To start with, the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute has been collecting a range of data that serves different functions for the reason that it has the capacity of collecting data from various parts of the world. Coming back to your question, different requests have been made by China, Spain, and various organizations housing themselves in different parts of Europe, and international organizations housing themselves in Ethiopia.

By the way, we collect data from various attention-seeking areas across the country that deserve our daily attention and put them in a data center found at Entoto Observatory and Research Center. When the need arises we make use of them from the data center.

As a final point, is there anything you would like to convey?

Lastly, I want to say that different institutions which are in need of satellite data for their varied applications can request from the institute. We can provide the requested earth observation satellite data from ETRSS-1 and other high resolution data sources. We have been collecting data since the launch of the satellite at different regions of the country that needs special attention. We can also make new tasking missions based on the requests.