Ethiopia: The Right People in the Right Places

opinion

A fellow we know was relating to me what he encountered in some service giving enterprise. He submits what he says was an ambitious project proposal. Most in the management team were interested to give it a try; except the man at the very top. His response was a no-compromise "No!" The story here is that the head wasn't arguing about any part of the proposal, they say he had a hard time to make any sense of the text.

"Why?"

Because he was in the wrong place! It's astounding how such guys wriggle their way to top spots.

A very boring fellow is making speeches on some TV channel; (They seem to be coming by the dozens. don't they!) Your head is reeling; "Watching this would be torture; that's not going to happen. Not in my home!" You start toying with the remote: maybe another channel, maybe... wait! Wait just a minute! Isn't that guy from your junior high class? That very guy who was stupidity in flesh and bones! He's an official now! And a thick-skinned official making some keynote speech at that! "No wonder we're still in the third world."

Questions, questions and more questions!

"Remember that muscular guy from Merakto area who was always fighting with students?"

You bet I do."

"That dude broke more jaws in school than plates in his home."

"You could say that again."

"What is he doing these days?"

"Someone told me he has become a preacher."

"What! What do you mean a preacher?"

The guy terrified the entire school and his entire village! He was our real life Frankenstein and now he preaches!

"I mean, they say he is a popular preacher; and that guy is making real money!"Him a preacher! And people wonder why this world is full of sinners! What else could we expect with the very sinners we are fleeing from claiming the Master Key to Paradise is in their hands? Sinners preaching and the innocent replying... "Amen! No wonder Lucifer's world is overcrowded."

Yes the world is a real mess. The jaw breakers turned into preachers, the pathological liars becoming moral crusaders!

"And that genius kid... the one who made the teachers shrink with shame."

"Oh, you mean him, the mathematics genius."

"That kid should have been in some NASA or someplace with people who really use their brains are. Do you know where he is now?"

"The last time I heard he has turned into a 24/7 alcoholic."

"What! You must be mistaken."

"No, I'm not."

"What happened?"

"Well, the talk is that a girlfriend gave him some poison and he snapped." (That same old story!)

The jaw-breakers preach their way to riches, the code-breakers drink themselves into oblivion. How unfair could life get!

"And what about that girl from Gedam Sefer area...

"You mean the one who turned you down a hundred fifty times?"

"You're exaggerating. She turned me down only a hundred and forty-nine times." Ha!"

"You remember how confrontational she was, don't you? She seemed to have some grudge against mankind."

"That's your opinion. But, yes she was a very angry girl. I always wonder how she could bring up her children with that level of anger."

"Well, hold your breath, because a hard ball is coming your way. She runs some kindergarten."

Kindergarten! Your attempt at holding your breath is a nonevent. What's wrong with us anyway! That girl should have been under some restraining order to keep a hundred meters from any kid under ten!

"And the other shy girl from... was she from Old Airport area?

"Yes, she was."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"She must be married and with four children, the fifth probably on the way."

"Well, in fact she is married every day."

"What do you mean?"

"Well every night she is married to five or six men... should I go any further?"

"The shiest girl in school turned into a... a... ! This is a very unfair world. What happened? She had a financially stable family."

"They say the guy she was in love with dumped her for her own best friend."

And this life style of hers is a payback of some sort!

Look, frankly speaking from the things we hear in many places the wrong people are sitting in the wrong chairs. Now there must be something very wrong. Unless serious efforts are made to correct such 'wrong steps' the road ahead will remain bumpy. The only sure path to tomorrow is putting the right people in the right places... all across the board.