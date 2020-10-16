Ethiopia: Utilize All Available Means to Taste Fruits of Tourism

16 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
editorial

There is always a misconception that natural resource abundance is source of wealth and progress. However, it has time and again been proven as wrong concept. Despite the fact that most African countries are rich in natural resources and tourist attraction sites, absence of peace and trained human resource, among other relating factors, has put their resource untapped. Ethiopia is not different from other African countries.

Until recently, the sector had been run in a business as usual manner. However lately, seeing the benefits of the sector, the government has taken several steps - developing tourist destinations being at its center. Alongside the development of destinations, it is advantageous to understand that the tourism sector always needs transition and flexibility. This includes but not limited to understanding the dynamic taste of tourists and aligning services to their demands.

There is no doubting the fact that wedding the two factors, destination development and meeting the dynamic demands of visitors, Ethiopia can lure as many transiting tourists as possible, tributes to its pan-African aviation service provider, Ethiopian. With the development of the new parks, the number of tourist destinations has increased in Addis Ababa. Visitors can now enjoy the aesthetic values of the parks along their way to their destinations.

To this end, all stakeholders need to forge cooperation in several ways ranging from supplying pertinent information to travelers to facilitating conditions to save their dear time. Introducing innovative mechanisms to modernize the tourism services should be a very timely matter to attract more visitors to the new destinations which are in a very close proximity to Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

