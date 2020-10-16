Nigeria: Obaseki Charges Police, Others to Provide Security for #EndSARS Protesters

16 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, charged the state's Police Command to provide adequate security for youths expressing their displeasure against police brutality through the EndSARS protests.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the governor urged the youth to be safe, orderly and comport themselves, reassuring that consultation is ongoing to ensure that their yearnings are conclusively addressed.

Mr Obaseki noted that the agitations with the #EndSARS protests are legitimate and deserve attention, commending the Nigeria Police for accommodating most of the concerns by the young people.

"My dear vibrant Edo youth, as you go out today to express your concerns through the #EndSARS protests across the state, I urge you to comport yourselves, be safe and orderly.

"Your agitations with the #EndSARS protests are legitimate and deserve attention. We appreciate the effort by the Nigeria Police to accommodate most of these concerns. More consultation is ongoing to ensure that your yearnings are conclusively addressed.

"We urge men of the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police to do well to respect the rights of youths to peaceful assembly and provide adequate security for peaceful protests.

"Please, as you protest, as much as possible, arm yourselves with face masks and other health and safety kits, in observance of the COVID-19 prevention protocol," he added.

