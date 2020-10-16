Angola Ratifies Convention On Nature Conservation

Addis Ababa — The Republic of Angola deposited last Thursday, in the African Union Commission (AUC), the instrument of ratification of the African Convention on the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

The document was delivered by the Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco José da Cruz, also Permanent Representative of Angola to the African Union and to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The said convention - which dates back to 1968, in Algeria, and was amended on July 11, 2003, in Maputo (Mozambique) - indicates that the Parties must take all necessary measures for the protection, conservation, sustainable use and restoration of vegetation.

To this end, they must take concrete steps or take measures to control fires, forest exploitation, clearing for crops, grazing by domestic and wild animals and invasive species.

Its articles also stipulate that when a natural resource or ecosystem stretches across the border, the parties involved must cooperate for the conservation, development and management of that resource or ecosystem.

The document states that even before the export of dangerous substances, or exotic or modified organisms, the parties must endeavor to obtain the prior consent of the importing country and, when appropriate, of the transit state.

It should be noted that this year, Angola presented the Letter of Adhesion to the Protocol of the Court of Justice of the African Union, the Letter of Ratification of the African Union Convention on Cybersecurity and Data Protection and the Letter for Ratification of the Protocol to the African Union on the Statute of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights.

On the other hand, the country signed the Protocol on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Protocol on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa, both contained in the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.