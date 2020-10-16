Tanzania: Dar Shines in Global Trade Awards

TANZANIA has emerged the third winner in the 2020 World Trade Promotion Awards announced in Geneva.

The country is tied with Vietnam in the slot, after the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) excelled in the online Business Clinic category.

The one-stop shop is said to have helped over 1,600 businesses, with partners such as the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) and associations for cassava and leather.

Coaching is available for both start-ups and established firms and by analysing the common challenges in the Business Clinic whereas TanTrade has advocated for trade policies rooted in real business needs.

This year's awards were presented at the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Geneva, Switzerland, with Tanzania being represented by Ms Maimuna Kibenga Tarishi, who is also the Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva.

Since its inception in 2010, the authority has registered 1,083 challenges from the business community with 229 already resolved in trade fair platforms held in different parts of the country.

The Global awards recognize excellence in trade promotion to 'build back better'.

The awards honour national trade promotion bodies for innovative programmes to support micro, small and medium-sized firms - who have been hit hard by the economic and health impact of Covid-19.

Trade promotion organisations from Costa Rica, Georgia and Sweden received this year's top prizes for launching innovative programmes in their countries that help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to benefit from trade opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A global network of trade promotion organisations attended online, including all 18 national trade promotion organisations who were finalists for the awards.

"Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises have been hardest hit by the economic and health-related impact of the pandemic," explained Ms Pamela Coke- Hamilton, ITC Executive Director, during the awards ceremony.

She challenged trade and promotion organisations to play a more critical role in supporting the recovery and resilience of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to 'build back better' - and boldly.'

"Trade promotion organisations are critical, as they provide a lifeline to businesses who so desperately need it," she added.

According to ITC, the competition is open to all national trade promotion organisations, recognising excellence in trade support services. They further celebrate organisations that excel in innovative, effective export development initiatives.

The organisations must show that they help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to become competitive in international markets.

Winners were selected from 60 applications, the highest number since the awards were created in 2004, with the jury comprising 2016 and 2018 award winners.