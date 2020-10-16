South Africa: View From Up Close - Why This Plan Is Different

16 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Saul Musker

South Africans are tired of endless policy documents, roadmaps and frameworks. So what makes the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan different?

Full disclosure: Saul Musker works for the Project Management Office in the Presidency.

We are a people with an apparently endless capacity for both hope and cynicism. This is one of our best qualities - it also makes life in South Africa something of a roller coaster.

Why should we be hopeful, and not cynical, about the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced to a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday?

As many have pointed out, the plan includes a number of existing commitments, from energy reform to infrastructure investment. Some commentators have held this up as a weakness. Most of the same people would have complained if the plan was too new - "We don't need more plans, we need to implement the ones we have!"

The truth is that we need a bit of both, and the plan represents exactly that. One of the important features of the plan, as the president's address made clear, is that it selects a small number of mission-critical priorities from among the commitments of the National Development...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

