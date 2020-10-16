South Africa: Ramaphosa's Economic Recovery Plan - Mixed All-Sorts, Most of Which We've Seen Before

16 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Energy security in two years, 800,000 work opportunities by March 2021 and a R1-trillion infrastructure build to 2024. Dubbed the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, it pulls together existing policy and pledges accelerated implementation - with clean governance. But not everyone's convinced: South Africa has been here before.

The politics of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan are complex. Some of it is based on the determined drive to get buy-in from business and labour at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) over the past three months. Some of it arises from a determined push in the governing ANC to compile economic policy proposals, literally within six months.

The "reconstruction" in what the ANC, with a nod to the Reconstruction and Development Programme, the RDP, dubbed the Economic Reconstruction and Transformation Programme in June, has made it into the plan.

When on Thursday President Ramaphosa presented the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to a joint sitting in Parliament, he got to make a bold political and policy statement. (Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)

More concretely featured was Nedlac. To wit, the mid-September Nedlac Plan of Action agreed to aggressive infrastructure, energy security, the creation of an enabling regulatory...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
How Fela Kuti’s Music Has Impacted Activism in Young Nigerians
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.