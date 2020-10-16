South Africa: Ramaphosa's Economic Recovery Plan - Mixed All-Sorts, Most of Which We've Seen Before

analysis

Energy security in two years, 800,000 work opportunities by March 2021 and a R1-trillion infrastructure build to 2024. Dubbed the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, it pulls together existing policy and pledges accelerated implementation - with clean governance. But not everyone's convinced: South Africa has been here before.

The politics of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan are complex. Some of it is based on the determined drive to get buy-in from business and labour at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) over the past three months. Some of it arises from a determined push in the governing ANC to compile economic policy proposals, literally within six months.

The "reconstruction" in what the ANC, with a nod to the Reconstruction and Development Programme, the RDP, dubbed the Economic Reconstruction and Transformation Programme in June, has made it into the plan.

When on Thursday President Ramaphosa presented the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to a joint sitting in Parliament, he got to make a bold political and policy statement. (Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)

More concretely featured was Nedlac. To wit, the mid-September Nedlac Plan of Action agreed to aggressive infrastructure, energy security, the creation of an enabling regulatory...