South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Gazettes Amendments to Electricity Regulations On New Generation Capacity

GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).
16 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

DMRE publishes amendments to Electricity Regulations on new generation capacity to enable municipal power generation

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) has today, 16 October 2020, gazetted amendments to the Electricity Regulations on New Generation Capacity.

This gives effect to President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment during the State of the Nation address that government will enable municipalities in good financial standing to develop their own power generation projects.

The amendments to the regulations clarify the regime applicable to municipalities when requesting Determinations under Section 34 of the Electricity Amendment Act.

This will ensure an orderly development that is in line with the applicable Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and municipal Integrated Development Plans (IDPs). Furthermore, the amendments will ensure that Section 34 Determination requests are from municipalities that are in good financial standing with feasible project proposals.

The Department has put in place an internal standard operating procedure to ensure that the requests for Section 34 Determinations are attended to in the shortest possible time.

