South Africa: Transnet Prodigal Gama Was Completely Unsuitable As an Executive, Says Leading Labour Lawyer

Transnet's board twisted itself into legal knots to ensure former CEO Siyabonga Gama's return in 2011. Gama waltzed back into the SOE with a clean slate and a full pocket, despite adverse findings against him. Christopher Todd, a partner at Bowmans law firm, testified at the inquiry on Thursday.

Transnet's board acted irrationally when it reinstated disgraced former Freight Rail CEO Siyabonga Gama in 2011. The question is: why?

Evidence before the State Capture Inquiry chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, points to former president Jacob Zuma, and a special adviser to then minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba.

Zuma ordered disgraced Siyabonga Gama's 'reinstatement' as Transnet CEO

In a written submission to the inquiry, Gigaba has denied any influence over Gama's return to the state-owned enterprise (SOE). However, his special adviser, Siyabonga Mahlangu, reportedly called Transnet's head of group legal to press for Gama's reinstatement.

Expert advice

Todd is a labour law expert who worked closely with Transnet in relation to the disciplinary inquiry into Gama's conduct. He detailed what was clearly irrational conduct at Transnet.

As indicated in the first minutes of...