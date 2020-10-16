South Africa: From 'Unbearable to Unliveable' - the Case for 'Radical Decarbonisation'

16 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

Mercury level likely to rise by between 6°C and 8°C in South Africa, say experts in response to new Daily Maverick climate report

You may have heard the words "climate hotspot" -- a term used by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to classify regions likely to warm substantially more than the global average.

Southern Africa is such a hotspot and, without global efforts to slash planet-heating gases, parts of the region may become "unliveable", several hundred viewers tuning into Daily Maverick's "The Climate Risks We Face" webinar heard Thursday.

"The future climates in the Limpopo valley -- without global efforts to mitigate climate change -- will become unliveable," ecologist Professor Bob Scholes told fellow panellists Kevin Bloom, a senior investigative journalist with Daily Maverick, and grassroots environmental activist Makoma Lekalakala.

"As South Africans we like to think we're tough... you know, 'We can do hot weather,' " quipped Scholes, ranked among the top 1% of cited natural scientists globally. Scholes has more than three decades' fieldwork experience and works as a professor of systems ecology at Wits University's Global Change Institute (GCI) in Johannesburg. "But, in the coming decades, we're looking at something like a 6°C...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.