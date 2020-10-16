South Africa: From 'Unbearable to Unliveable' - the Case for 'Radical Decarbonisation'

analysis

Mercury level likely to rise by between 6°C and 8°C in South Africa, say experts in response to new Daily Maverick climate report

You may have heard the words "climate hotspot" -- a term used by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to classify regions likely to warm substantially more than the global average.

Southern Africa is such a hotspot and, without global efforts to slash planet-heating gases, parts of the region may become "unliveable", several hundred viewers tuning into Daily Maverick's "The Climate Risks We Face" webinar heard Thursday.

"The future climates in the Limpopo valley -- without global efforts to mitigate climate change -- will become unliveable," ecologist Professor Bob Scholes told fellow panellists Kevin Bloom, a senior investigative journalist with Daily Maverick, and grassroots environmental activist Makoma Lekalakala.

"As South Africans we like to think we're tough... you know, 'We can do hot weather,' " quipped Scholes, ranked among the top 1% of cited natural scientists globally. Scholes has more than three decades' fieldwork experience and works as a professor of systems ecology at Wits University's Global Change Institute (GCI) in Johannesburg. "But, in the coming decades, we're looking at something like a 6°C...