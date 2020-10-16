Malawi: FAO Donates 15 Motorcycles to Chitipa District Council

Chitipa — United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) through its Afikepo/Kulima programme Thursday donated 16 Motorcycles to Chitipa District Council to ease mobility challenges faced by community workers.

In an interview after the donation, FAO's District Manager for Chitipa, Edwin Siame said the donation would support government effort of promotingfood and nutritional security among communities in the district.

"Through the Afikepo/Kulima programme, we want to reduce problems to do with poverty, malnutrition, and food security by among other things equipping farmers with knowledge of new farming technologies."

"We understand that extension workers from different sectors we work with have challenges with mobility so the motorcycles will help ease these challenges as extension workers, they are key to the implementation of Afikepo/Kulima programmes," he said.

Siame said 12 Motorcycles are for Agriculture Extension Workers, two for Community Health workers, and one for Community Development worker.

Director of Administration of Chitipa District Council, John-Bosco Baluti commended FAO for the donation saying the Council relies on such assistance from its partners to help in smooth implementation of development programmes.

Agriculture Extension Development Coordinator (AEDC) for Mwamkumbwa Extension Planning Area (EPA), Tamara Mlenga said the donation would help workers reach more farmers.

"Most of the areas we work in are hard to reach especially during the rainy season so with the motorcycles we will be able to easily reach the farmers and supervise their work," she said.

The donation was made with funding from the European Union.