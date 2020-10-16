Malawi: Chakwera to Launch Aip

16 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre — All eyes will turn to Zomba on Saturday as President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expected to launch the most anticipated Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

According to the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the President will launch the programme at Pirimiti Boys Primary School ground at Jali in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwambo, Zomba district.

The Programme will see government using biometric system which would enable farmers to procure fertilizer and maize seed from approved suppliers.

Recently, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Robin Lowe told journalists during a Press briefing that government has targeted 4.2 million smallholder farmers to benefit from the programme.

He added that the move was to help the country attain food security at household and national levels.

Based on the 4.2 million beneficiaries, the Ministry plans to procure a total of 213,955 metric tonnes of Urea, 213 955 metric tonnes of NPK and 21 396 metric tonnes of Maize seed to accessed by smallholder Farmers.

In the 2020/2021 national budget government has allocated about K150 billion for AIP.a

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.