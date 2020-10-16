Malawi: Chakwera to Launch Aip

Blantyre — All eyes will turn to Zomba on Saturday as President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expected to launch the most anticipated Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

According to the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the President will launch the programme at Pirimiti Boys Primary School ground at Jali in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwambo, Zomba district.

The Programme will see government using biometric system which would enable farmers to procure fertilizer and maize seed from approved suppliers.

Recently, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Robin Lowe told journalists during a Press briefing that government has targeted 4.2 million smallholder farmers to benefit from the programme.

He added that the move was to help the country attain food security at household and national levels.

Based on the 4.2 million beneficiaries, the Ministry plans to procure a total of 213,955 metric tonnes of Urea, 213 955 metric tonnes of NPK and 21 396 metric tonnes of Maize seed to accessed by smallholder Farmers.

In the 2020/2021 national budget government has allocated about K150 billion for AIP.a