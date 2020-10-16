Nigeria: Abdulrazaq, Deputy Join Kwara Protesters

Ilorin — Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, yesterday joined scores of #EndSARS protesters in staging a walk to the state police command headquarters in Ilorin, the state capital.

The protesters had converged on the Government House before the governor and his deputy joined them.

He urged them to remain calm and peaceful while their grievances are promptly addressed.

Acknowledging grievances of the protesters, AbdulRazaq said he with a few governors and some businessmen have recently held a zoom meeting with some individuals involved in the protest movement.

He added at the end of the meeting the protesters' five-point demands were forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the president was already acting on the five-point demands of the protesters whose activities particularly in Kwara, the governor said, have remained peaceful and largely coordinated.

He briefly addressed the protesters and led them to the police headquarters on their request.

Addressing the protesters at the police headquarters, AbdulRazaq said the young people have spoken loud and clear and would have their interest protected by the government.

He announced the setting up of an ombudsman through which people can channel their grievances and have same attended to in the state. He said the ombudsman would be the go-between for aggrieved citizens and security agencies.

"However you look at it, we are all victims. I have since joined the protest. Some of you may notice online that I joined a Zoom meeting on Monday with Hajia Aisha Yesufu, Aliko Dangote, Wizkid and others to arrive at a resolution on this protest.

"It was part of this that led to the five-point agenda which is being implemented now by the federal government. The President is definitely listening to the complaints," AbdulRazaq said.

Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, who also addressed the protesters, commended them for being peaceful and said specific officers mentioned by the protesters would be investigated.

"I want to assure you that the Nigerian Police is with the youth. We have heard your report against some of our officers.

"I want to implore you to report anything against the Police in this state to me directly. I assure you that action will be taken," Egbetokun said.