Nigeria: Ex-Appeal Court Judge, Ikwechegh, Dies At 97

16 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Peter Uzoho

A former Justice of the Appeal Court, Justice Abai Ikwechegh, 97, is dead.

Ikwechegh's family announced his passage in a statement issued yesterday and signed on behalf of the family by Chief Ibe Ikwechegh, saying the late jurist passed on Monday in the presence of his children after a vigil was held for him.

According to the statement, his obsequies would in due course be announced by the family.

Late Ikwechegh was born in September 1923 in Igbere, Abia State to Chief Ogbonnaya Ikwechegh, a merchant and a warrant chief.

He began early education in Igbere and later attended the Hope Waddell Training Institute in Calabar.

He was a teacher and taught briefly at Owo in Western Nigeria and Western Boys High School in Benin City and Enitona College in Port Harcourt.

He later trained in Kensington College, England and qualified as a lawyer in 1955 and was called to the English Bar in the same year.

The late justice was of the Lincolns Inn barrister at Law, practiced briefly in Aba and in 1959 set up practice in Jos.

He was appointed a Magistrate in 1962 and was notable as a Chief Magistrate for policing roads and arresting reckless taxi drivers and trying them himself.

In 1972, Ikwechegh was appointed a Judge of the East Central State of Nigeria and later became Judge of the Imo State judiciary and acted severally as the Chief Judge of that state.

In 1982, he was appointed a Justice of the Court of Appeal from where he retired voluntarily in 1988.

During his career as a judge, he headed many panels, tribunals, and commissions of inquiry, and in 1977, he was appointed by the Federal Military Government to the Land Acquisition Control Tribunal.

Late justice Ikwechegh also headed the Imo State Chieftaincy Panel in 1978, known as the Ikwechegh Panel, which had laid down guidelines for government recognition of traditional rulers.

He also served as the first chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, from January 1977 to June 1980.

He also served as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri from January 1991 to November 1992.

Described by his family as a devout Christian and an Elder of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, late Ikwechegh held the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Mercy Ikwechegh, six children and many grand and great-grand children.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
How Fela Kuti’s Music Has Impacted Activism in Young Nigerians
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.