Nigeria: Sports Minister to Flag Off Ogbomosoland Marathon

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, will flag off the maiden edition of the Ogbomosoland marathon race on Saturday, November 28,2020 in Ogbomosho, according to organisers of the race.

"The Honourable Minister who is a proud son of Ogbomoso will flag off the historic race at the start off point at Oja Akande," said Chairman of the Organising Committee for the race, Prince Oyebamiji Aderemi.

"The race is the first ever road race in Ogbomoso land and has received the backing of all the sons and daughters of the town including His Royal Highness, Soun Ogbomosho, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi Ajagungbade, Honourable Oyedokun Oyeniyi Timothy, chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government, Honourable Ibrahim Toskay, chairman of Ogbomosho North Local Government and Honourable Adeyinka Remi Oluwaseun, chairman of Ogbomoso Central Local Government as well as His Royal Majesty Oba Francis Olushola Alao, The Olugbon of Orile-lgbon Kingdom," said Prince Oyebamiji who revealed all arrangements have been concluded for a hitch free race come November 28.

"We are dotting all the i's and crossing all the t's to ensure we have a race that we can use to benchmark subsequent editions," he said.

Prince Oyebamiji revealed that about 1000 participants have so far registered for the race via http://bit.ly/ogbomosolandmarathonrace2020and that registration is still ongoing as the race is open to athletes and students in Ogbomoso and its environs.

"The essence of the race is not just to put Ogbomoso on the map of the world as a destination for sports and recreational activities but also to ensure our people live a heathy life. Scientists have told us the importance of running and jogging which among other things help to build strong bones. Exercises strengthen muscles, help improve cardiovascular fitness and maintain a healthy weight," said Prince Oyebamiji who believes the staging of this event will help inculcate the habit of looking after ones health through regular jogging and running in the people of Ogbomoso in particular and Nigerians in general.

"The race will also help to unearth hidden talents who can be developed to represent the town and the state (Oyo) in major national events and of course represent Nigeria in international events.

"With the decision of the Sports Minister to develop middle and long distance running in Nigeria, this event could not have come at a better time to key into that wonderful and thoughtful vision.

"In essence, it is a sport development programme aimed at taking the youth out of unproductive ventures to showcase their talents with the hope of getting it maximised."

Prince Oyebamiji assures athletes and spectators who will throng the start (Oja Akande ), major roads in Ogbomosho which serve as the route for the race and of course the Palace of Soun Ogbmosho where the race will end (Finish Point) of adequate security.