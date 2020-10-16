Namibia: Farmworkers Union Warns Employers

16 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibia Farmworkers Union (Nafwu) general secretary Rocco Nguvauva has issued a stern warning to farm owners subsequent to reports that some employers have been refusing to sign the generational farmworkers evaluation form.

Following the second national land conference in 2018, one of the resolutions taken was for a policy to be implemented to protect generational farmworkers by the farmer providing alternative residence or a portion of the land to such workers to be developed.

The generational farmworkers evaluation form is a form aimed at determining whether a certain farmworker was born, lives and works on a particular farm.

It has a part which needs to be signed by a farm owner in order for a certain farmworker to be eligible for registration as a generational farmworker thus getting preference when applying for resettlement.

Nguvauva on Wednesday said his office is inundated with complaints from farmworkers about some farm owners who are refusing to sign the generational farmworkers evaluation form.

An estimated half of the roughly 50 000 farmworkers employed in Namibia during the height of the apartheid era considered themselves generational farmworkers.

"My office has learned with shock that there are farm owners that are refusing to complete the forms. I am urging generational farmworkers to report those farm owners who are refusing to sign such forms to my office so that we can deal with them," Nguvauva said.

At the opening of the land conference in 2018, President Hage Geingob said the plight of farmworkers was of great concern. "Legislative interventions have been developed to protect the rights of farmworkers, but the emerging issue of generational farmworkers needs our collective consideration."

He said generational farmworkers are expelled from land on which they were born and are dumped onto road corridors.

"All resettlement programmes should pay special attention to the plight of generational farmworkers who themselves are inherently landless, more so when the farm they lived on all their lives changes ownership," Geingob said.

Generational farmworkers are mainly from minority language communities, laboured on farms over multiple generations as a result of their having no access to land elsewhere and depended on farmers to meet their most basic needs: a place to stay, food to eat, and water to drink.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.