Ethiopia: Council to Hold Workshop

16 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Abdurezak Mohammed

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRCo) said that it will hold one-day workshop to create a better understanding for the stakeholders on the topic of protection of human rights.

EHRCo Acting Executive Director, Dan Yirga, told The Ethiopian Herald that a workshop entitled "The role of media and political parties for the protection of human rights in Ethiopia" will be held next week, Oct 20, 2020. And also two research papers conducted by the council and focusing on the role of media and political parties will be presented at the workshop.

He also noted that the main aim of the workshop is creating awareness and collaborative experience for stakeholders especially for media organizations and political parties to play their part in intensifying the protection of human rights, ensuring the rule of law, and building democratic system in the country.

The main participants of the workshop are political parties, media organizations, government officials, and scholars, he said.

"In the future, we will organize a series of such workshops to achieve the three aforementioned objectives of the Council," he indicated.

Meanwhile, as the Council is investigation and reporting non-governmental organization, it has been revealing the violations of human rights by supporting with evidence better than other civic society organizations, according to him.

He further stated that the previous Charities and Societies Proclamation barred the Council from having more than three branches, but after the enactment of new Civil Society Organization Proclamation, the number of branches increased to seven.

Now the Council has seven branches outside Addis Ababa, he said adding, "We are working tirelessly to intensify branches throughout the country and to increase manpower of the Council, as well as to design new plans."

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

