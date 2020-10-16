South Africa: Liam Tomlin Breathes New Life Into Historic Cape Town Square

analysis

Restaurateur Liam Tomlin shares details about a new Cape Town inner city venture he's been chipping away at, and pays homage to Beirut.

Liam Tomlin of Chefs Warehouse restaurants is involved in an exciting food adventure that focuses on supporting local goods. When it opens in November, Local at Heritage Square will be about good, local eating and drinking, and some old Cape architecture that's been given a bit of spit and polish.

The location is Bree Street and some of its offshoots that form the central artery of Cape Town's eating and drinking scene. Heritage Square is a block of inner city historic buildings midway, framed by Buitengracht, Shortmarket, Bree and Hout streets. You'll find Tomlin's Chefs Warehouse & Canteen restaurant at 92 Bree, on the corner where Bree and Shortmarket intersect.

Heritage Square was donated by the City to the Cape Town Heritage Trust (an NGO and advisory body on heritage and conservation that also preserves architectural and cultural heritage). Trust director Laura Robinson says it's dedicated to preserving architectural heritage and restoring historic buildings. The trust owns the freehold of about half the Heritage Square block, including a portion that extends across the inner courtyard to Hout...