Ghana: Punish Contractors Who Execute Shoddy Works - PLAC

16 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) is advocating punitive measures against contractors who execute shoddy works in the country, especially projects funded from the country's oil revenue.

The call followed a visit to some selected oil-funded projects in the Eastern Region by a PIAC team led by the Chairman, Mr Noble Wadzah, which formed part of the committee's regular activity to check effective use of the country's petroleum revenue.

The projects the committee visited included a Community Health-based Planning Service (CHPS) compound at Ahankrasu, and irrigation systems at Aditrase and Kornokle in the Yilo Krobo District, all under construction.

The rest were the bitumen-surfacing of New Tafo-Nobi-Samlesi-Anwiabeng feeder roads and the upgrading of Kade, Wenchi, and Akim Oda roads.

They also checked the payment for 3-unit classroom blocks at Amanase Aboabo JHS and Owusu Wawase D/A Primary.

At the time of the visit by the PIAC team, a CHPS compound under construction and being funded by ABFA at GH¢1, 206,419.14 was 95 per cent complete.

The compound, when completed, would serve the health needs of the community.

Mr Wadzah explained that contractors who shared in the value of putting petroleum revenue allocated to projects to good use needed to be commended for their efforts.

The PIAC team also organised forums at the district level at Abetifi and Kwabeng to inform and engage citizens on the management and use of petroleum revenue in the country as provided for in law.

