South Africa: Meet the Kos Gangsters of Ocean View

In a field at Ocean View Organic Farm, Kos Gangster Sophia Grodes tells the story of how she came to be one of the original farmers at the co-op.

"I'm going for lunch at Hoenderhok Cafe in Ocean View with the Kos Gangsters," I told my husband as I set off on my Big Day Out.

Working from his "office" in the dining room, he looked at me dubiously, no doubt thinking "there she goes again" before piling back into work. It's true; I enjoy seeking out unusual cafes in Cape Town, preferably somewhere wild and remote with lots of open space. Not too many people.

Perhaps Benson Nathan Arendse picked this up from my social media posts, filled with tea-time at The crooked little scone shack made of old windows near Cape Point and Happiness and Java in the woods at the Secret Forest Café in Tokai.

"I want to tell you about the Ocean View Organic Farmers," wrote Benson in an email in early lockdown six months ago. "They have an organic farm, call themselves the Kos Gangsters and they're donating crops and...