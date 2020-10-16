South Africa: Deputy Minister David Mahlobo Visits Ingwavuma Amidst Reported Water Shortages

press release

On Thursday, 15 October 2020, the office of Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the KwaZulu-Natal province visited the Jozini Local Municipality on a fact finding mission amidst reported water shortages in Ingwavuma.

This follows after Member of Parliament (MP) Sifiso Buthelezi alerted Deputy Minister David Mahlobo to the lack of water supply in Ward 14 as advised by a concerned community representative.

The visit kicked off with a meeting at the Jozini Local Municipality chambers attended by the Mayor Cllr. DP Mabika, UMhlathuze District Municipality as the water services authority, Mhlathuze Water, Ward Councillors, as well as the community representative who initiated the request for an intervention.

The meeting was followed by a site visit in Ingwavuma ward 14 to assess what kind of intervention can be initiated to assist in ending the water supply problems. The nearby villages currently draw water from a man-made hole that used to be part of a pump house in the olden days, the engine used to supply water to the nearby Ingwavuma Correctional Centre. The ward councillor also reported that Mhlathuze Water drilled and equipped a borehole in a school as well as at a church which also supplied the community.

The water interruptions at the school were blamed on the excessive electricity bill from the borehole pump, while the church supply interruptions were due to the new church leadership requesting a Memorandum of Understanding between themselves and the water board.

Another great concern was the intermittent water supply to Mosvold Hospital and the Ingwavuma Correctional Centre who currently receive water through water tankering.

No commitments were made on site by the water service authority and the water board but the matter will be referred to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu as she is the District Development Model Champion of the UMkhanyakude District.