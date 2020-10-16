South Africa: Deputy Minister David Mahlobo Visits Ingwavuma Amidst Reported Water Shortages

16 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

On Thursday, 15 October 2020, the office of Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the KwaZulu-Natal province visited the Jozini Local Municipality on a fact finding mission amidst reported water shortages in Ingwavuma.

This follows after Member of Parliament (MP) Sifiso Buthelezi alerted Deputy Minister David Mahlobo to the lack of water supply in Ward 14 as advised by a concerned community representative.

The visit kicked off with a meeting at the Jozini Local Municipality chambers attended by the Mayor Cllr. DP Mabika, UMhlathuze District Municipality as the water services authority, Mhlathuze Water, Ward Councillors, as well as the community representative who initiated the request for an intervention.

The meeting was followed by a site visit in Ingwavuma ward 14 to assess what kind of intervention can be initiated to assist in ending the water supply problems. The nearby villages currently draw water from a man-made hole that used to be part of a pump house in the olden days, the engine used to supply water to the nearby Ingwavuma Correctional Centre. The ward councillor also reported that Mhlathuze Water drilled and equipped a borehole in a school as well as at a church which also supplied the community.

The water interruptions at the school were blamed on the excessive electricity bill from the borehole pump, while the church supply interruptions were due to the new church leadership requesting a Memorandum of Understanding between themselves and the water board.

Another great concern was the intermittent water supply to Mosvold Hospital and the Ingwavuma Correctional Centre who currently receive water through water tankering.

No commitments were made on site by the water service authority and the water board but the matter will be referred to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu as she is the District Development Model Champion of the UMkhanyakude District.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.