South Africa: Behind the Music - From Struggle Songs to Opera

This week we step into the recording booth and listen to how music is made and reverberates across time. From Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela's music-making in exile to the racialised Asian fantasies contained in Puccini's Madama Butterfly, we explore how songs bear the mark of their creators and their time.

With the hit podcast, Song Exploder, being adapted into a Netflix show, it seems like music podcasts aren't going anywhere. Indeed, the content and form are a match made in audio heaven.

Music, like podcasts, trade in the currency of emotion and intimacy. There's something about audio that makes us feel and imagine more than other mediums. The two episodes below trace two very different musical journeys, although both fill out the dimensionality of the notes and sketch in the history of the lyrics in a way that allows you to listen differently.

Tune in and hear the hope and heartbreak that underscored the creation of both an operatic classic and some of the most well-known anti-apartheid Struggle songs.

Hugh Masekela & Miriam Makeba - 1980 Lost Notes (KCRW)

Format: Single episode

Length: The recent season of Lost Notes: 1980 includes 7 episodes each roughly 30 minutes in...