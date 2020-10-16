South Africa: Officials Mum - Top Cop Sentenced to 18 Years for Flooding Cape Flats With Illegal Guns Is Out On Parole After Four Years

analysis

A former SAPS colonel sentenced to 18 years in 2016 on more than 20 charges of racketeering, corruption and money laundering - in which about R9-million worth of lethal weapons were fed to gangsters - has been paroled, Daily Maverick has established.

Daily Maverick has learned that former Colonel Chris Lodewyk Prinsloo was paroled in April 2020. He was spotted in Gauteng where he lives, but has since disappeared.

Prinsloo, by default, is connected to assassinated Anti-Gang Unit Section Head, Charl Kinnear, as Kinnear was continuing investigations that had at first exposed Prinsloo and other SAPS members in 2013.

Kinnear was murdered in a hit on 18 September 2020, outside his home in Bishop Lavis. One suspect, Zane Killian, has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and illegal surveillance.

Killian tracked Kinnear's cellphone up until, and shortly after, the detective's assassination.

Daily Maverick inquiries over several weeks to correctional services with regard to Prinsloo's parole have been met with a standard "we are unable to answer your question due to security reasons".

That Prinsloo, convicted of such serious charges, served only four years of his 18-year sentence, demands an explanation.

Who was it that ordered the corrupt cop...