Ethiopia: Council Urges Political Parties to Focus On Ideological Issues

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council called on political parties to attach more focus to ideological and others issues so as to build national consensus than fomenting on ethnic-centered tensions.

The Ethiopian political parties' consultation forum for national dialogue was held yesterday in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed held here at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The forum discussed on the issues of constitutions and constitutionalism, political parties' arrangement, elections and other topics where different party members have presented initial thoughts for the discussion.

During the meeting, Chairperson of Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council, Mussa Adem, stated that a national consultation forum is needed to build national consensus as our country is currently going through political problems.

He said, "As a politician and political party, we need to focus on common and ideological issues rather than tribal issues for the sake of peoples and our country."

Mussa also told The Ethiopian Herald that, currently, in Ethiopia there are political problems. These political problems can only be solved through continuous dialogues and negotiations.

"Politicians and political parties must act responsibly, and one must respect other's political rights."

Dr. Alemu Sime, Member of Prosperity Party Executive Committee and one of the attendees of the consultation forum for his part told The Ethiopian Herald that such consultation meetings have an important role in building democratic system in the country.

He also stated that this consultation meeting is pivotal to resolve diffrences thorugh peaceful means.