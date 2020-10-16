Ethiopia: Council Urges Political Parties to Focus On Ideological Issues

16 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council called on political parties to attach more focus to ideological and others issues so as to build national consensus than fomenting on ethnic-centered tensions.

The Ethiopian political parties' consultation forum for national dialogue was held yesterday in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed held here at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The forum discussed on the issues of constitutions and constitutionalism, political parties' arrangement, elections and other topics where different party members have presented initial thoughts for the discussion.

During the meeting, Chairperson of Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council, Mussa Adem, stated that a national consultation forum is needed to build national consensus as our country is currently going through political problems.

He said, "As a politician and political party, we need to focus on common and ideological issues rather than tribal issues for the sake of peoples and our country."

Mussa also told The Ethiopian Herald that, currently, in Ethiopia there are political problems. These political problems can only be solved through continuous dialogues and negotiations.

"Politicians and political parties must act responsibly, and one must respect other's political rights."

Dr. Alemu Sime, Member of Prosperity Party Executive Committee and one of the attendees of the consultation forum for his part told The Ethiopian Herald that such consultation meetings have an important role in building democratic system in the country.

He also stated that this consultation meeting is pivotal to resolve diffrences thorugh peaceful means.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.