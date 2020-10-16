South Africa: DMRE Publishes Amendments to Electricity Regulations

16 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has gazetted amendments to Electricity Regulations on New Generation Capacity to enable municipal power generation.

Published on Friday, the regulations give effect to President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment during the State of the Nation Address that government will enable municipalities in good financial standing to develop their own power generation projects.

Mantashe said the amendments to the regulations clarify the regime applicable to municipalities when requesting Determinations under Section 34 of the Electricity Amendment Act.

"This will ensure an orderly development that is in line with the applicable Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and municipal Integrated Development Plans (IDPs). Furthermore, the amendments will ensure that Section 34 Determination requests are from municipalities that are in good financial standing with feasible project proposals," the Minister said.

The department has also put in place an internal standard operating procedure to ensure that the requests for Section 34 Determinations are attended to, in the shortest possible time.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.