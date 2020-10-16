South Africa: New PSL Season On the Horizon, and It Starts With the MTN8

analysis

Just over a month after South Africa's extended top-flight season ended, the games will once again begin this weekend - with the first piece of silverware on offer, the MTN8.

The season has barely ended but this weekend sees the restart of the MTN8.

What will the scriptwriters of the new season have in store for the masses? The first opportunity for silverware this season will give spectators a feel for what they can expect to see over the next eight months, even if it's just from last season's top eight teams.

We know that PSL giant Pitso Mosimane, who had been responsible for many exhilarating and exciting moments on the show, has departed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Others in his supporting cast have stepped up to try to fill his shoes. Through the experience of Manqoba Mngqithi and the fearlessness of Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns are hoping it's more of the same - despite Mosimane's exit.

Masandawana's joint-coaches will face the first obstacle of their tenure when they tackle Bloemfontein Celtic in what will be a repeat of last season's Nedbank Cup final, which Sundowns won to seal a historic treble.

It'll be the fifth time that Sundowns and Celtic clash in...