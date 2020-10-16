South Africa: New PSL Season On the Horizon, and It Starts With the MTN8

16 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Just over a month after South Africa's extended top-flight season ended, the games will once again begin this weekend - with the first piece of silverware on offer, the MTN8.

The season has barely ended but this weekend sees the restart of the MTN8.

What will the scriptwriters of the new season have in store for the masses? The first opportunity for silverware this season will give spectators a feel for what they can expect to see over the next eight months, even if it's just from last season's top eight teams.

We know that PSL giant Pitso Mosimane, who had been responsible for many exhilarating and exciting moments on the show, has departed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Others in his supporting cast have stepped up to try to fill his shoes. Through the experience of Manqoba Mngqithi and the fearlessness of Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns are hoping it's more of the same - despite Mosimane's exit.

Masandawana's joint-coaches will face the first obstacle of their tenure when they tackle Bloemfontein Celtic in what will be a repeat of last season's Nedbank Cup final, which Sundowns won to seal a historic treble.

It'll be the fifth time that Sundowns and Celtic clash in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.