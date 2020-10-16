Namibia: End in Sight for Indoor Hockey League

AFTER two and a half months of inactivity the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League resumes this weekend with the penultimate round of matches.

The league, which already started in February, was due to be completed in April, but due to Covid-19 it has twice been interrupted. Now, however, it is finally reaching its conclusion with only two rounds of matches remaining.

Saints, who have dominated Namibian hockey in recent years, are well set to continue their dominance, with the women already having won the title for the third year in a row, while the men are also closing in on their third successive title.

Saints currently lead DTS by a point at the top of the Men's Premier League log, while they also have a game in hand, and will start as the clear favourites against fourth-placed Nust at the Windhoek Showgrounds on Friday night.

Nust used to be the whipping boys of the league, but they have improved a lot this season and are currently fourth on the log, having won three and drawn two of their 10 matches.

Two of those victories came away in Swakopmund at the end of February when they beat the X Team 6-4 and Unam 5-0, while they also held the powerful Windhoek Old Boys to a 4-4 draw two weeks later.

Against Saints, though, they will start as the clear underdogs. Saints have been in another class this season and have only dropped points once - in a 2-2 draw against DTS in February. Since then they have overpowered all opposition, posting some huge victories along the way, while they also comfortably beat Nust 8-1 in their first round match on 22 February. After nine matches they have amassed 105 goals and conceded only 11, at an average of 11-1 per match.

In the only other two Premier League matches of the weekend, the X Team travel to Windhoek to take on Nust and DTS on Saturday.

The X Team versus Nust encounter at 15h00 seems to be evenly balanced and could go either way, but DTS should start as the favourites for their match against the X Team at 19h00.

In their first round encounter on 21 February, DTS comfortably won the match 5-0, and they will once again be out to get a big win.

In fact, they will have to get a bonus point victory to keep their faint hopes alive of catching Saints, before the final round of matches next weekend.