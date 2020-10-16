Namibia: Whk Gym V Whs Inter-High

16 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

ONE of the highlights on the Namibian schools calendar, the annual inter-high tournament between Windhoek Gymnasium and Windhoek High School takes place this weekend with a host of activities planned.

The tournament in fact already started on Wednesday with competitions between the traditional rivals in various sporting codes and will continue with a hive of activities on Friday and Saturday.

With Windhoek Gymnasium being the host this year, most of the activities will be held on their premises, although some other venues are also being used.

The inter-high kicked off with triathlon, squash and basketball encounters on Wednesday, and continued with table tennis, soccer and cricket matches yesterday.

The official opening took place at Windhoek Gymnasium's school hall on Thursday, which included the 'Big Brag' and the presentation of the various teams.

There were also some cultural events including choir recitals, and debating and quiz shows, as well as a chess competition.

The sporting activities continue this afternoon with tennis and netball matches, while former pupils of the two schools, will compete in Old Boys and Old Girls netball, hockey and rugby matches on Friday evening.

On Saturday the action starts at 08h00 with hockey matches, while the girls first team encounter is scheduled for 14h45 and the boys first team match for 16h30.

The netball matches start at 09h00 from u14 level up to the first teams at 12h00, while the first teams' soccer match will start at 15h40.

The rugby matches start at 08h00 with an u15 B encounter and continue through till 18h30 when the u19 first teams clash.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
