Mozambique: Defence Forces Repel Attack On Macomia

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces on Wednesday night repelled a terrorist attack against the town of Macomia, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, reports Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The jihadist terrorists first attacked the village of Nacate, about 16 kilmetres from Macoma, and then moved towards the town.

The terrorist group started to burn houses, but soon found it was outnumbered by the Mozambican forces. The newsheet's sources said the terrorist were divided into three groups, numbering a total of about 80.

But they faced some 200 Mozambican troops, and so retreated. One person is known to have died, a woman burnt alive inside her house when the terrorists set it on fire. The sources did not know whether any terrorists or Mozambican troops had lost their lives.

Further north, in Palma district, the Mozambican forces say they came across arms caches in some houses. The guns were found in an operation against houses suspected of sheltering terrorists. But they did not say how many guns were found, or when these searches took place.

There was also an attack on Wednesday night against Ndique village, in Quissanga district, according to a report in a second newssheet, "Mediafax". Two people, one elderly and the other young, were shot dead in this raid, but no further details are yet available.

"Mediafax" also reported a possible attack by Mozambican jihadists across the border, in southern Tanzania. Citing the portal "Pinnacle News", the newssheet said the attack supposedly took place against the village of Quitaia, near the Mtwara provincial capital.

15 people are believed to have died, but it is not known whether they were Tanzanians or Mozambicans, since the village shelters Mozambican refugees fleeing from the terror in their own country.

The Tanzanian authorities have not yet confirmed the attack.

