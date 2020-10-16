Zimbabwe: Dangamvura Earmarked for Sports Development

Plans are underway to establish schools and club sports leagues targetted at youths in Murare's Dangamvura suburb.

The pilot project will start with football and basketball as the trial sports with more disciplines slated for later.

China-based former footballer Kudzanai Mbondo who will sponsor the leagues said he is aiming to develop the two sporting disciplines in the suburb.

"We want to start junior leagues in Dangamvura, one for schools and clubs. We have decided to do so to cut on travelling expenses since most teams do not have sponsors, " he said.

Mbondo is one of the founding members of Dangamvura United football club.

He said there will be meeting tomorrow (Saturday) with the respective schools and clubs to map the way forward.

Some of the participating schools include Sheni, Rujeko, Dangamvura (both primary and secondary), Nyamauru( both primary and secondary) and Joshua Dube primary school.

Dangamvura has produced lots of sports personalities including cricket stars like Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara and Kevin Kasuza as well as former Lady Chevron skipper Chipo Mugeri Tiripano and former national Under-19 bowler Frank Mwazviita.

Former Tennis star Genius Chidzikwe is also from Dangamvura.

The late Caps United player Blessing 'Yogo Yogo' Makunike was from Dangamvura among a host of other stars of the game.

Former basketball national team player Moses Zimo Muyambo is also local produce from the popular suburb.