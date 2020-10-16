Zimbabwe: Dangamvura Earmarked for Sports Development

16 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fungai Munyoro

Plans are underway to establish schools and club sports leagues targetted at youths in Murare's Dangamvura suburb.

The pilot project will start with football and basketball as the trial sports with more disciplines slated for later.

China-based former footballer Kudzanai Mbondo who will sponsor the leagues said he is aiming to develop the two sporting disciplines in the suburb.

"We want to start junior leagues in Dangamvura, one for schools and clubs. We have decided to do so to cut on travelling expenses since most teams do not have sponsors, " he said.

Mbondo is one of the founding members of Dangamvura United football club.

He said there will be meeting tomorrow (Saturday) with the respective schools and clubs to map the way forward.

Some of the participating schools include Sheni, Rujeko, Dangamvura (both primary and secondary), Nyamauru( both primary and secondary) and Joshua Dube primary school.

Dangamvura has produced lots of sports personalities including cricket stars like Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara and Kevin Kasuza as well as former Lady Chevron skipper Chipo Mugeri Tiripano and former national Under-19 bowler Frank Mwazviita.

Former Tennis star Genius Chidzikwe is also from Dangamvura.

The late Caps United player Blessing 'Yogo Yogo' Makunike was from Dangamvura among a host of other stars of the game.

Former basketball national team player Moses Zimo Muyambo is also local produce from the popular suburb.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.