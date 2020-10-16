Mozambique: Ombudsman's Office Must Expand Across the Country

16 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Ombudsman's Office must drive a nationwide dissemination of its role, thus enabling more and more Mozambicans to broaden their understanding of its powers and tasks, President Filipe Nyusi said on Thursday.

Nyusi, who was commissioning the Ombudsman's new office in central Maputo, outlined a wide range of challenges which the institution should address, so that people learn that the Ombudsman is a key official and crucial for their complaints regarding the services provided by the Mozambican public administration.

Among the challenges, Nyusi wants a swift establishment of the office closer to the people. "Such a move will enable common citizens to file complaints from where they live, changing the current trend in which the epicentre of the body is its headquarters in capital", the President said.

Nyusi also said the government is determined to expand the services of the Ombudsman's office to Nampula in the north; Sofala in the Centre and Inhambane in the South.

Unlike past experiences with other State bodies, the establishment of the Ombudsman's services will be gradual, in line with the available human and financial resources.

Nyusi claimed that new facilities will bring dignity to the body, improve the staff working conditions, and also offer public services in adequate conditions with reasonable visibility.

Before the new headquarters was inaugurated, the Ombudsman and his staff were operating out of rented premises, which made them look very much like poor relations in the Mozambican legal system.

