Mozambique: Develop Actions to Guarantee Food Production

16 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario declared on Friday that it is urgent to develop actions that will guarantee food production and access to a healthy and adequate diet.

Speaking in Maputo, at celebrations of World Food Day, held this year under the motto "Grow, Nourish and Sustain Together", Rosario said "When we guarantee the availability of and access to healthy food for the entire population, we shall be contributing to a sound and healthy human capital, an indispensable condition for the sustainable development of our countries".

He stressed that the Mozambican government has put agriculture at the top of its priorities, and intends to reach the second of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals - "Zero Hunger and Sustainable Agriculture" - by 2030.

"In recent years, we have been making efforts to increase the resources for agriculture, and currently about ten per cent of the total State Budget is allocated to this sector", Rosario continued. "This is helping increase the area under cultivation and is boosting agricultural extension".

He mentioned the government's flagship agricultural development programme, "Sustenta", which was initially run as a pilot scheme in just two provinces, but has now been expanded to the entire country.

Rosario was convinced that the expansion of Sustenta is already increasing the availability of food, and improving the income of Mozambican households. Hence "we shall also be improving food security under the "Zero Hunger" Presidential Initiative and thus reducing the rate of chronic malnutrition".

He encouraged all stakeholders in the agricultural and fisheries value chains to continue working in an integrated and coordinated manner to increase production and productivity.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.