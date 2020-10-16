South Africa: Shack Demolitions Spark Durban Protests

16 October 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nokulunga Majola

Roads were blocked by protesting shack dwellers in Durban on Friday after shacks were demolished on Thursday.

Ward 34 is home to numerous informal settlements and the communities came together to protest.

They are demanding basic services and an end to corruption they allege in the ward leadership.

Residents of various informal settlements Durban's ward 34, protested on Friday by blocking Effingham and Umhlangane roads with burning tyres and rubble.

The protest follows the demolition of two shacks at Sim Place settlement on Thursday afternoon in a combined operation by the Calvin Family Group and the City's Land Invasion Unit.

Sim Place community leader Sakhile Thabethe said, "Residents tried to stop them and the councillor and police came. That is the reason why we decided to embark on a protest this morning among other issues because as shack dwellers we are tired of the conditions we live under."

Residents from many of the informal settlements in ward 34, including Mathambo, Mandeni, Thandanani, Siyathuthuka, and Johana Road, participated.

Thabethe said that people in informal settlements want water, sanitation and houses.

"We want ... all residents to be treated equally - informal and formal residents. The protest should not come as a surprise because we want something that we have always wanted - development and equal employment opportunities," he said.

Residents are demanding that government investigate corruption and that the current ward leadership be dissolved.

"Bribery and corruption is [happening] at the highest level," said Leon Benniett, committee leader for Mandeni informal settlement.

The shack dwellers also want an end to intimidation and assault during demolitions.

"Our properties are destroyed during these demolitions; people get assaulted; the use of force must end. We are human beings too," said Benniett.

The protesters gave the municipality 14 days to respond to their grievances.

Ward 34 councillor Dr Bobby Maharajh accepted the memorandum and said he will pass it on to eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Maharajh said he will call a meeting when he has the answers. "I have on a number of occasions called the water and sanitation department to unblock the drains but it keeps happening over and over again. People cannot be living in these conditions," he said.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the City has a responsibility to clamp down on land grabs, but it did not demolish shacks that are occupied, only those partially built or being built.

"The City would like to appeal to all its residents to refrain from embarking on violence and delivery protests as this is neither helping the City nor the residents. We urge our residents to make it a norm that in the event they have anything they are disgruntled about, to resort to dialogue," said Mayisela.

KwaZulu Natal Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said, "They were blockading the road with burning tyres and rubble. The community have dispersed and the road is being cleared."

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.