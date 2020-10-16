South Africa: Mobile App for UCT's Jammie Shuttle

16 October 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

University of Cape Town (UCT) staff and students are encouraged to download the Jammie Shuttle application (app) for real-time information on the campus bus service.

UCT has partnered with GoMetro to develop the mobile app, which contains important information that relates to the shuttle service. Timetables and real-time data on each shuttle, including the expected time of arrival at each stop, are built-in features.

According to Hylton Holt, the director of technology services in UCT's Properties and Services department, the app also displays the bus's movements on a map, and this information is updated in real time to ensure delays and other incidents that may affect the schedule are communicated timeously.

"The app aims to enhance the user's overall travelling experience and provide staff and students with reliable, up-to-date network information related to the transport system," Holt said.

The development of a direct link to Metrorail and the Golden Arrow bus service to track the userʼs commute between home and campus, in either direction, is in the pipeline.

Within the first week of the launch last month, 350 staff and students had already downloaded the app.

Read more about the app.

Register and download the app using your standard UCT system login details (staff/student number and password).

Download the app on Android.

Download the app on iOS.

For support to help set up or use the app, please contact 021 650 5289 (office hours) or 021 650 2222/080 650 2222 (after hours) or email jshuttle@uct.ac.za.

Read the original article on UCT.

