Liberia: 'V-P Taylor Recovered'

Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is said to have recovered and is poised to return back home very soon.

Sources closer to the Vice President told The NEWS that she has since recovered but is resting based on advice of doctors in Accra, Ghana who have been treating her.

Our sources said having rested for some time now, the Liberian Vice President is gearing up to return home soon to begin active political work ahead of the December 8, 2020 senatorial election.

In an email exchange with a local paper (FPA), the Vice President said she has not decided who to support in the Bong County senatorial election.

However, she is quoted as saying "upon my return, I will endorse a candidate and that person will be the eventual winner."

Vice President Howard-Taylor said "I am going to be very active in the politics of the 2020 Senate race."

It can be recalled that Madam Howard-Taylor was on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 flown to Ghana for respiratory complications, days after she reportedly collapsed and taken to Aspen Medical Facility in Sinkor, Monrovia, for treatment.