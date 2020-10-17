Africa: Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent Near 40,000

© UNICEF/Geoffrey Buta
(file photo).
17 October 2020
allAfrica.com

As of October 17, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,623,827. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 39,296, and recoveries 1,336,069.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 700,203, with deaths numbering 18,370. Other most-affected countries include Morocco (167,148), Egypt (105,159) Ethiopia (87,834), Nigeria (61,194) and Algeria (53,998).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and PreventionWorld Health Organization Africa, and African Arguments.

